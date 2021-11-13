Pass hunters bill to help fight insecurity, Bello urges NASS

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Saturday, appealed to the National Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the Hunters Bill 2020 into law.

Senator Biodun Olujimi, who represents Ekiti South, sponsored the bill which has already passed first and second readings at both chambers of the National Assembly.

Bello, while receiving the Hunters Council of Nigeria, in Abuja, specified that hunters can help the Federal Government to fight insecurity.

The Governor testified that the use of hunters in crime fighting has reduced insecurity in Kogi.

Bello said: “I will urge the national assembly to pass this bill into law so that we will be able to empower all of you to take the security head on.

READ ALSO: Council seeks speedy passage of Nigerian Hunters Bill to fight insecurity

“You can see exactly what our hunters are doing in Kogi state. Sometimes, they even rescue some of our security personnel.

“So when every inch of the land is been represented by you, you need to secure every inch of the land.

“When we take care of every inch of the land, our communities will be safe, our roads will be safe, our local governments will be safe, our states will be safe and of course, our nation will be safe.

“I thank you for your support, for this your call, and for lending your voice and promising your support to this movement.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now