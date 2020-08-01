Passenger dies aboard Abuja-bound Air Peace flight

A 72-year-old passenger died on an Abuja-bound Air Peace flight on Friday.

The deceased, who boarded the flight from Calabar, Cross River, had been suffering from a spinal injury since 2019 and was travelling to Abuja for a medical check-up.

The Air Peace spokesman, Stanley Olise, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the deceased became very sick mid-flight and upon arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Port Health official checked and confirmed him dead.

He, however, insisted that the deceased was certified fit to fly.

Olise said: “The passenger was certified fit to fly by Port Health officials in Calabar before boarding our aircraft. But he developed a medical condition in-flight.

“On arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, we urgently notified the Port Health officials who confirmed the death and took the remains of the passenger to the hospital for the necessary protocols. Air Peace has thoroughly decontaminated its aircraft and Port Health is on top of the situation.”

