Passenger dies in Lagos boat mishap

A 32-year-old passenger died in a boat mishap in the Badagry area of Lagos State on Thursday night.

An eyewitness told journalists on Friday that the occurred when two boats coming from different parts of the state collided at a jetty in the Akarakumo area of Badagry.

He said: “The sound and voice of the boatmen woke up the residents of the community who came out to see what had happened.

“One of the passengers was crushed by the boat and fell inside the water, the residents and the boatman assisted to bring him out of the water.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu orders probe into Lagos boat mishap

“We brought him out of the lagoon and discovered that he had been injured in the chest.

“While some suggested that he should be taken to private hospitals, I told them that General Hospital would be the best.”

The Head of Operations, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Mr. Ibrahim Famuyiwa, confirmed the incident.

He said one of the operators in Badagry reported the incident to him.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now