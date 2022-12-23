Metro
Passenger dies in Lagos boat mishap
A 32-year-old passenger died in a boat mishap in the Badagry area of Lagos State on Thursday night.
An eyewitness told journalists on Friday that the occurred when two boats coming from different parts of the state collided at a jetty in the Akarakumo area of Badagry.
He said: “The sound and voice of the boatmen woke up the residents of the community who came out to see what had happened.
“One of the passengers was crushed by the boat and fell inside the water, the residents and the boatman assisted to bring him out of the water.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu orders probe into Lagos boat mishap
“We brought him out of the lagoon and discovered that he had been injured in the chest.
“While some suggested that he should be taken to private hospitals, I told them that General Hospital would be the best.”
The Head of Operations, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Mr. Ibrahim Famuyiwa, confirmed the incident.
He said one of the operators in Badagry reported the incident to him.
