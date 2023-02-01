Passengers escape death as container-laden truck falls beside bus in Lagos

Passengers on Wednesday escaped death when a container-laden truck fell beside a commercial bus in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident in a statement in Ikeja.

The agency said the truck lost control due to a mechanical fault and fell just beside the bus with registration number JJJ 550XX.

The incident occurred just four days after eight persons died when a container landed on a commercial bus in the Ojuelegba area of the state.

“No life was lost nor injuries recorded.

“First responders including LASEMA, LASTMA, and the police have been deployed in the scene of incident,” the statement read.

