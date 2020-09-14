Passengers face six-month travel ban for avoiding COVID-19 test —PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday placed a six-month travel ban on Nigerian passengers who avoid the mandatory second COVID-19 test on arrival from overseas.

The PTF National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, who stated this at the task force daily briefing, added that foreigners who failed to undertake the second COVID-19 test would have their visas revoked while leaving the country.

He added that over 9,000 passengers had registered with the new travel hub, while over 5,000 had actually made payments through the hub.

Aliyu, however, disclosed that young children and individuals with diplomatic passports would be exempted from the second COVID-19 test.

