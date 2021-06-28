Metro
Passengers stranded as Abuja-Kaduna train breaks down
Over 100 passengers using the Abuja/Kaduna train were on Monday stranded in Dutse, Kaduna, after the train developed a fault a few minutes into the journey.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the train developed a mechanical fault about five minutes after the train departed the Rigasa Station in Kaduna.
It was gathered that the train stopped twice before it got to Dutse where it finally broke down.
An Assistant National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Midat Joseph, who was one of the passengers on the train, said the train developed fault around 7 am.
“I left my house as early as 5:am to join the 6:40 am train but unfortunately I have been trapped here in this forest. This is not the first time I will be experiencing this mess,” he said.
Passengers stranded as protesters block Abuja-Kaduna highway
Meanwhile, another passenger, who spoke to newsmen explained that he had a similar experience on Saturday, saying he spent six hours before he got to Kaduna.
“This is unfortunate. On Saturday, we spent five hours from Abuja to Kaduna. We left Abuja at 6 pm but we did not get to Kaduna until 11 pm,” he said.
However, an NRC engineer, who addressed the passengers, said it would take two hours for the corporation to get another train that would convey the passengers.
“We are very sorry, the locomotive is faulty. We have contacted the Idu Train Station for another locomotive. It would take them two hours to be here, “ he said.
By Victor Uzoho…
