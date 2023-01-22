Passengers stranded as train reportedly derails inside Kogi forest

One of the trains plying the Warri-Itakpe route reportedly derailed inside a forest in Kogi State on Sunday.

Security sources told journalists that the train which left Warri, Delta State, early Sunday derailed inside the forest located between Ajaokuta and Itakpe at about 1:00 p.m.

NRC dismisses reports on shutdown of Edo train station after abduction of 32 passengers

Many of the passengers had abandoned the train over free of being abducted by criminal gangs in the area.

The incident occurred exactly 15 days after gunmen attacked the Igueben train station in the Igueben local government area of Edo State and seized 32 passengers.

