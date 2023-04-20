Passengers to get refund on delayed, cancelled flights –NCAA

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured the public that the ongoing amendment of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015 guarantees full refunds to passengers in case of delayed or cancelled flights.

The Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television during the week.

Speaking on his intervention on the ongoing two-day warning strike by aviation workers’ unions, Nuhu stated that he had held several meetings with the unions, including one with the Salary and Wages Commission, along with the heads of the finance departments of all aviation agencies.

READ ALSO:NCAA alerts pilots, airline operators on bad weather

He added that the purpose of the meeting with the Salary and Wages Commission was to assess the account books of the aviation agencies to determine if the increase in salaries demanded by the unions could be accommodated in their internally generated revenues (IGRs).

“The outcome of the meeting will be presented to the Head of Service of the Federation for consideration and approval,” he said.

The aviation workers‘ unions initiated a two-day warning strike that shut down airport operations across the country.

The unions have also warned that if their grievances are not addressed within seven days, a complete shutdown would be enforced.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now