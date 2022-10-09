Pastor Adeboye declares seven days fasting, prayers for Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has declared a seven-day fasting and prayers for members of the church and other interested Nigerians to pray for the unity of the country.

According to the man of God, the fasting and prayers will commence on November 26 through to December 2.

Declaring the seven days national unity prayers while delivering a sermon on Sunday, Adeboye said he had already made a similar declaration during the 2022 RCCG International Youth Convention on Friday and further mandated the members not to relent in prayers for the country as “God still answers prayers.”

The clergyman blamed Christians in the country for the current state of the nation by not praying for Nigeria. He added that with prayer as the master key, it was the “only way to heal Nigeria from the plagues that have befallen it.”

“I will tell you the truth: That Nigeria is still one up till this moment is a sign of a miracle, it shows God still answers prayers.

“But if you want something and you haven’t got it yet, you will pray more. After all, He (God) said ‘pray till your joy be full, whether you believe it or not, one day, and I believe it won’t be long, our joy will be full.’

“Like I told the youths on Friday, we will commence a seven-day fasting and prayers on Saturday, November 26, and will be concluded on Wednesday, December 2.

“It’s only for seven days. We want to pray surprisingly for ourselves. I will tell you more details later but whatever is going on in Nigeria today is the fault of us Christians.

“The church is the only organisation in the world that is bold enough to say we are children of God. So, we are the people called by His name that is why they call us Christians. We are the ones to pray if we want our land to be healed,” he said.

