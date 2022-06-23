Pastor Adeboye launches ‘Operation show your PVC’ in RCCG branches

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has launched a bold move to ensure members of the church participate in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

He has ordered branch and provincial pastors to demand Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from members coming to church as from next Sunday.

In a memo issued to all the church branches across the country, Adeboye said all “Provinces will be required to send a summarised report of parishes’ compliance with the above directive to the office of the undersigned ”

Part of the memo seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday reads:

“We refer to the above and wish to kindly inform you that we have received a directive from the Mission Authority to ensure a high level of sensitisation in all our parishes on the need for all our members to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.”

The letter which was dated June 17, and signed by the Intercontinental Youth Pastor/PICR, Belemina Obunge, further directed provincial pastors to use their parishes as sensitisation centres to fast-track PVC registration.

“Provincial Hqtrs and Mega Parishes are encouraged to use their parish as a centre for one or two days to facilitate their members’ & interested neighbours’ registration considering the closeness of the deadline (June 30, 2022) of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise,” the letter instructed.

The church hierarchy also directed parishes to compile a report comparing the number of eligible voters in the church with PVCs counted.

“Provinces will be required to send a summarised report of parishes’ compliance with the above directive to the office of the undersigned, stating the number of adult members versus the number of PVCs counted.

“The report is expected on or before Tuesday 27th, June 2022 for onward compilation to the Mission Authority.”

