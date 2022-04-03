Pastor Adeboye skeptical about 2023 elections

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday registered his doubt about the possibility of elections in 2023.

Adeboye’s skepticism followed the ongoing crises in Nigeria, involving insecurity, corruption and other crimes.

Speaking at the Church’s thanksgiving Service held at RCCG Ebute Meta, Lagos, Adeboye said God had not spoken to him about 2023 election.

He noted that God spoke to him about the 2019 elections more than a year to the election, but He has not spoken to him about 2023 election yet.

He said: “As of now, I still don’t know whether or not there will be an election next year, yet. I don’t know because my father has not spoken about it yet. The reason could be in Mathew 6-34.

“God must have told you – some of you who are prophets, you are closer to Him (God) but is there anyone of you here who can raise your hand to heaven and say without any doubt, there will be an election in 2023. If you can tell us. prophet”.

Adeboye said that he would pray for any candidate coming to him to seek his blessings.

“For your information, if anyone comes to me from any political party, I will pray for them, the general prayer point I pray for them is that Father, let your perfect will for this person be done.

“If witches are concerned about the affairs of the country, then Christians too must be concerned and involved”, he added.

