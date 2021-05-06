Pastor Adeboye’s "miracle" son, Dare, dies at 42 | Ripples Nigeria

News
Pastor Adeboye’s “miracle” son, Dare, dies at 42
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reportedly lost his 42-year-old son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, to the cold hands of death.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Dare, who was the third surviving child of the respected cleric, died in his sleep on Wednesday, at his residence in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.
According to reliable sources in the church, the deceased, who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of that Region, had ministered in a church service after which he returned home, retired to his bed, and never woke up.
It was said that the deceased pastor’s wife, Temiloluwa, raised the alarm of her husband’s death.
“He was not sick and did not complain of anything before the incident. Pastors in the church were summoned to pray for him, all to no avail,” a source said.
Meanwhile, several leaders of the church, who confirmed the incident declined to comment.
However, the Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the incident on Thursday morning.
“It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement,” Olubiyi said.
The General Overseer had Last year, on Dare’s 42nd birthday, described him as his first miracle child.
In a post on the social media platform Facebook, he wrote, “Our first miracle child. We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who need a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in Jesus’ name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom, and the whole Adeboye dynasty.”
Dare was married with children and would have turned 43 years in June.
By Victor Uzoho…
