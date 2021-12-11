Pastor arrested for allegedly raping five-month-old pregnant woman in Ondo

Operatives from the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a pastor in charge of a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Akure, the state capital, Gbenga Filani, for allegedly raping a five-months-old pregnant woman inside the church premises while pretending to be conducting ‘spiritual deliverance’ for her.

According to the police, Filani who is also a broadcaster with a popular radio programme in the state, was arrested on Friday after the 19-year-old lady reported that he sexually assaulted her while conducting the said deliverance on her in the church.

While narrating her ordeal at the state Police Headquarters in Akure, the victim said Filani used ‘anointing’ oil to rub on her private parts before he “dipped his manhood into her” after a church service on Wednesday.

“In the morning of the day Pastor Gbenga Filani raped me, I went to the hospital to register for ante-natal. We usually have a programme every Wednesday. On that faithful day, I went to church but unfortunately, they have ended the service.

“He (Filani) collected the list I brought from the hospital. He said the items in the list given to me were too much; he later said I should go and make a photocopy which I did.

“After I had done it, he said I should take it to the altar, he said he will pray on the list. While sitting down, he started pressing my stomach; he asked me how many months is my pregnancy? I said it is five months.

“He said that he is going to do some spiritual work for me before my delivery. He later stood up and entered a room; he called me to enter a room inside the church. He asked me to lie down which I did, he also said I should remove my clothes. I did all the things he asked my to do.

“He dipped his middle finger with oil into my private part. He said my baby is vertical instead of being horizontal. He said he would put oil in my private part and would help me insert it with his private part so that the oil would get into the baby.

“He rubbed oil on his private part and asked me to open my legs. He then had sex with me. He said he was not supposed to do it but helped me because my husband was not around.

“It was after he had sex with me that I came into my right senses. He said I should swear that I should not tell anyone including my mother. He said I will die if I told anybody.

“He did not put on his garment when we had the sex. When he was having sex with me, he gave me one small cross that I should put on my navel. He also gave me table water and poured perfume inside, he also asked me to drink a little out of the water and prayed for me. That I should be using it and that the baby will turn to normal position within three days.”

Confirming the arrest of the pastor, the Ondo State police spokesman, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, said the police has begun intensive investigations into the allegations and at the end of investigations, the pastor would be charged to court.

