Pastor Bakare swells ranks of APC Presidential aspirants from South-West

Tunde Bakare, the Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, on Thursday purchased N100 million in nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to run in the 2023 presidential primary in Abuja.

He joins a growing list of candidates vying for the APC ticket, which will have its primaries on May 30, 2022.

They include the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu; former Abia State governor, Orji Kalu; former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, and Governors Yahaya Bello and Dave Umahi of Kogi and Ebonyi states respectively.

During a sermon in April, the cleric described the past administrations as “cake eaters” adding that it was time to have the 16th administration of “cake bakers.”

Read also:Face your callings, steer clear of our matter, IPOB warns Bakare, Suleman

He warned that “the Christians [are] against Muslims, the north against the south, the south-west against the south-east, and the southeast against the north” ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“This situation necessitates a specific type of leader,” he explained.

Ethnic disputes and religion, he claimed, have continued to stifle Nigeria’s unity.

“A mission of a new Nigeria and honest aspiration to serve as a 16th president of my beloved nation, Nigeria,” Mr Bakare said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now