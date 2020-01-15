Pastor brands Mbaka a partisan prophet, says he got hint of S’Court verdict on Uzodinma

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, Adewale Giwa has described Revd Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, as a partisan prophet.

He said that the decision to sack the former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha and bring in Uzodinma was a concluded plan, alleging that those in the know of the plot hinted the Catholic priest about it.

Mbaka had on December 31, during the cross over sermon at his Adoration ground said that Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would become the governor of Imo State in 2020.

True to his words, the Supreme Court on Tuesday sacked Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.

But responding in a statement he made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Giwa said:

“When a partisan prophet speaks, we surely know who gives him the hint. This is a concluded deal among them.

“Is it not the same prophet who enters Aso Rock, wining and dining with the president? We know where they all belong. Check my record, I stand by the truth at all times and the truth will eventually prevail in Nigeria.

“Is there any difference between the previous ruling party and the present political party now? Hypocrisy is everywhere!

“May God deliver His people from the wicked and He shall let the righteous rule the nation, Nigeria.”

The cleric called on those who find pleasure in inflicting pain on Nigerians to change, warning that God had prepared to fight for His people.

“Why are they causing pain on the people? Why are they happy when others are sad? God hates injustice, He hates oppression. I advise those who enjoy inflicting pain on the people to stop, henceforth.

“If they fail to repent, God will expose and put them to shame and scatter their bones. He who mocks the poor taunts his Maker; He who rejoices calamity will not go unpunished, according to Proverbs 17:5.”

