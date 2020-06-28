Pastor Chris strikes again, says US protests not really about black lives, but about ‘RFID microchip’

The President of Love World Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, said on Sunday the protests and riots that trailed the murder of an African-American, George Floyd, in the United States last month were not about black lives.

Oyakhilome, who disclosed this in a televised sermon, said the protests were part of a grand scheme to get rid of the police and implant microchips into Americans and other citizens of the world with a view to controlling them.

He added that once the police had been taken off the streets, microchips would be implanted into citizens and gives the government the information, required to reduce crime.

The preacher had claimed in April that the COVID-19 pandemic and the movement restrictions directed by the Federal Government were part of a ploy to introduce 5G technology in the country.

The US protests also known as American Spring began on May 26 as a response to the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old man who died during an arrest, after a Minneapolis Police Department officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as three other officers looked on.

Oyakhilome said: “There are many who don’t know what is going on in the United States with the riots. It’s not about the guy that died, it is not about black folks, and it is not about black lives matter. I will tell you what it is about. From protests to riots and then more people have died since then and the call for disbanding, abrogation, cancellation and defunding of the police.

“Why is that? (Do) you think it is limited to the United States? No, it is not. Why are they doing it? It is part of the game. It is simply because they want to come in with the alternative method for security. What is that alternative method? It is total control- RFID microchip. That is what it’s about.

“And so, you are going to find people getting rid of their police and you will see cities experimenting one after the other. The cities say no police, everyone must get the microchip. And with that, you are going to know everybody. They will know everyone and crime will be controlled and they have got the media to hype it and in spite of its failure, they will praise it like the best thing in the world. That is what it’s about.”

