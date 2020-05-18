Latest Politics

May 18, 2020
Pastor David Ibiyeomi casts doubt on COVID-19 in Nigeria, says it's used for money making (Video)
The founder and Senior Pastor of Port Harcourt based Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomi has joined the growing list of top Nigerians casting doubts on the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Ibiyeomi, in a video making rounds on social media, said he doubts if there is anything like COVID-19 in Nigeria, adding that even if there was, there is an exaggeration in the number of cases.

The cleric, who insisted that malaria kills more people than COVID-19, alleged that what most people are suffering from is malaria and not COVID-19, while also making reference to comments by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Ibiyeomi also wondered how states like Rivers, without an isolation centre claimed to be discharging COVID-19 patients, adding that government and individuals involved in the purported management of the pandemic are only using it to make money.

