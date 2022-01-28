Pastor David Ibiyeomie lays curses on ‘yahoo boys’, policemen

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the senior preacher and founder of Salvation Ministries in a recent sermon addressed internet fraudsters.

According to Pastor Ibiyeomie, internet fraudsters colloquially dubbed yahoo boys are nothing but thieves and they should be treated accordingly.

Speaking at Glory Reign 2022, the flagship program of his church, Pastor Ibiyeomie stated that yahoo boys should get a job and desist from stealing people’s benefits.

He mentioned that yahoo boys aka internet fraudsters have caused the death of so many people across the world, hence, there would be consequences for their actions.

He mentioned that they (internet fraudsters) will ‘know no peace’ because they are stealing from other people.

Speaking further during the sermon on Thursday night, Ibiyeomie addressed police officers who also receive bribes from internet fraudsters. He also cursed them, stating that, ‘the money will never be sufficient for them’.

The senior preacher of Salvation Ministries later urged yahoo boys to quit the life of crime and do something worthwhile with their lives.

Watch him speak below.

Yahoo boys stop, you can’t be defrauding people everyday – Pastor David Ibiyeomie, lay curses on Yahoo boys. pic.twitter.com/hspDNLAhkw — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) January 28, 2022

