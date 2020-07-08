Pastor docked for raping, procuring abortion for daughter

A 44-year-old pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola, of a CAC Ogo Oluwa parish in Ogun State has been arrested for allegedly raping and procuring abortion for his own daughter.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the cleric was arrested at the Owode-Egbado divisional police headquarters, after the victim ran away from home and reported to an NGO, ‘Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network’, which took her to Owode-Egbado police station to make complaints.

According to the victim, her father had been raping her since 2015 when she was 19, after her mother passed away.

“She further reported that she got pregnant for her father three times for which her father took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were aborted. After the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant any longer.” Mr Oyeyemi said.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebute led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that all what his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth.”

The police commissioner in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

