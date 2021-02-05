Pastor drags Apostle Suleman to court, demands N2bn in damages

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, and the church, have been sued for N2bn by a former Pastor of the church, Mike Davids for unlawfully interfering in his marriage.

He claimed the cleric threatened his life and denied him access to his children in a petitioned to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who had in turn ordered a probe into the matter.

Ripples Nigeria last week reported that Pastor Davids had accused Apostle Suleman of hypnotising and sleeping with his wife, Pastor Faith Edeko, who now heads the Utako, Abuja branch of the church.

In the suit, the petitioner is seeking, “an award of punitive and exemplary damages in the sum of N2bn against the defendants for unlawful interference with the claimant’s contract of marriage and the cost of N2m being the cost of prosecuting this action before this honourable court.”

The former pastor is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining Apostle Suleman, from gaining access or relating with his wife and three children.

