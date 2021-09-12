Pastor hacked to death in Kaduna community

Suspected hoodlums have killed a pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Kibori-Asha Awuce, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, Silas Yakubu Ali.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the cleric was declared missing after he left for Kafanchan on Saturday.

He said a search party later found the deceased body with machete cuts.

Aruwan said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State government the killing of Rev. Silas Yakubu Ali, Pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf LGA, by unknown assailants.

“The report stated that Rev. Ali departed for Kafanchan on Saturday, and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party early on Sunday at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce, where he was apparently attacked and macheted to death.”

