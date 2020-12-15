Pastor, herbalist bag four-year imprisonment for selling human parts

The founder of a church in Kwara State, Pastor Gabriel Josaya, aka Eli-Wakuku, and a herbalist, Gabriel Moyosore, have been sentenced to four years imprisonment by a state Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ilorin, for selling human parts.

The convicts were sentenced on Monday, December 14, with no option of a fine by the president of the court, Chief Magistrate Mohammed Ibrahim.

Josaya, who is the prophet and founder of St. Moses Orimolade Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Ilorin, and Moyosore, who allegedly bought the human parts like skulls, fingers and tongues, was convicted on charges of conspiracy, trespass and unlawful possession of human parts.

The police first information report revealed that Josaya unlawfully gained entry into a cemetery, where he exhumed human skulls and sold them to various customers at the rate of N8,000 per skull.

A human skull was discovered in the possession of Moyosore and he confessed to the crime, the FIR added.

In his evidence in chief, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Peter Ibiyemi, told the court that Josaya confessed that he had exhumed over 200 human skulls from the Muslim Cemetery in the Osere area of Ilorin.

He added that Josaya began the business in 2009 and carried out his operations mainly at night and singlehandedly.

According to Ibiyemi, Josaya paid the security men at the cemetery the sum of N10,000 to gain entry and carry out his nocturnal activities.

