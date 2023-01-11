Pastor initiates own abduction, collects ransom from church members in Plateau

Police operatives in Plateau have arrested a Pastor identified as Pastor simply identified as Albarka Sukuya for allegedly planning his own abduction on two occasions and collecting ransom from members of his church.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspect was arrested by the police operatives this month.

Sukaya, according to Alabo, was a pastor with the Evangelical Church for West Africa (ECWA) in Bishara 3, Jenta Apata, Jos.

The statement read: “The Police has uncovered the nefarious act of one Pastor Albarka Sukuya of Jenta Apata, Jos, who on several occasions, staged his kidnap with his cohorts and received ransom from sympathising members of his congregation.

”Sequel to his spurious kidnaps of November 14 and November 15, 2022, where N400,000 and N200,000, respectively, were paid by his sympathisers as ransom for his release, the incidents triggered suspicion.

“Through credible intelligence, the cleric was invited by the DPO Nasarawa Gwong Police Station, CSP Musa Hassan and investigation commenced immediately.

“In the course of investigation, it was established that the suspect has been conspiring with his gang to stage his kidnap and fraudulently collect ransom. He has confessed to committing the crime.”

The spokesman added that Sukuya also set ablaze the vehicle of his church senior pastor.

“The suspect further disclosed that on January 1, 2023, he set ablaze the vehicles and a bicycle parked at ECWA Bishara 3, Jenta Apata premises belonging to his colleagues,” he added.

