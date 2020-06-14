Pastor Ituah Ighodalo loses wife, Ibidun

A popular Nigerian event planner and ex-Nigerian beauty queen Ibidun Ighodalo, is dead.
She reportedly passed away after a brief undisclosed illness in Port-Harcourt on Sunday morning.
The deceased, was the wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, founder of Trinity House.
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Hope Uzodinma inducted into the ‘President Buhari integrity hall of fame’ - June 14, 2020
- Presidency confirms security incident in Aso Rock - June 14, 2020
- Uduk has not resigned as Acting DG —SEC - June 14, 2020