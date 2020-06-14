Latest Life's Blog

June 14, 2020
Pastor Ituah Ighodalo loses wife, Ibidun
By Ripples Nigeria

A popular Nigerian event planner and ex-Nigerian beauty queen Ibidun Ighodalo, is dead.

She reportedly passed away after a brief undisclosed illness in Port-Harcourt on Sunday morning.

The deceased, was the wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, founder of Trinity House.

