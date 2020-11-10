Pastor Sam Adeyemi brands #EndSARS lawsuit in which he’s listed ‘frivolous’

Pastor Sam Adeyemi, the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, has laughed off a suit filed against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged involvement in the #EndSARS protests.

A human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, had dragged Pastor Adeyemi, Aisha Yesufu, Deji Adeyanju, Burna Boy, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, Yemi Alade, amongst others, before the FCT High Court in Abuja,

Okeke had instituted a criminal suit against 50 Nigerians, saying they were behind the #EndSARS protests that had affected his business.

READ ALSO: Activist sues Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Kanu, Yusuf, 46 others over #EndSARS protest

He claimed that between October 28 and October 30, 2020, the defendants used their Twitter accounts to conspire amongst themselves to “commit misdemeanor, to wit promoting or acting in such a manner with intent to assist in the promotion of an unlawful assembly under the guise or composition of #EndSARS”.

In the suit, Okeke claimed that the offence was punishable under Section 97 (2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, in his response via tweeter, Pastor Adeyemi said:

“Who sent this guy to file this frivolous lawsuit?

See the court summons here:

Who sent this guy to file this frivolous law suit? — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) November 10, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions