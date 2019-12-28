Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Catholic priest react to Olukoya’s claim that Christmas is “unbiblical”

The opinion held by the General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, that Christmas is “unbiblical” has continued to generate tons of reactions.

While trying to drive home his point on the matter, Olukoya had said that MFM does not participate in the celebration of Christmas because no book in the bible recorded the word “Christmas” or that Jesus was born on December 25.

In his reaction to Olukoya who also warned modern Christians to stop promoting such an “unbiblical” celebration, Catholic priest, Reverend Father Chinenye Oluoma, explained why Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus on the 25th of December.

Reverend Father Chinenye Oluoma in a Facebook post titled ‘Where Is It In The Bible?’ explained that there are many practices in Christianity which were not recorded in the Bible.

According to him, there are many other festivities such as Mother’s Day, cross over vigils, etc. that Christians engage in but are not in the Bible. He added that the scripture is not against their celebration.

He said; “Easter as a term is not in the Bible but we celebrate Easter because it’s an event and a mystery recorded in scripture. Same with Christmas, it’s not the term or calendar date we celebrate but the event and mystery,”

Oluoma also mentioned that there are many things Christians do that are not in the Bible and “God isn’t angry at all”. He added that such practices as December 31st cross over vigil, birthday parties; wedding anniversaries are also not in the Bible.

However, the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center, who also reacted to the comments by the General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries took a rather puzzling dimension with his comments.

Sam Adeyemi tweeted thus on social media: “The countries from where they brought Christianity to Nigeria celebrated Christmas with uninterrupted power supply. Some of us were quarrelling over whether eating Christmas chicken will make us go to heaven or not. Sense will “fall on us” one day. I pray it won’t be long.”

