Pastor sentenced to life in prison for impregnating teenagers

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced a pastor, Nduka Anyanwu, to life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating two teenage girls in the state.

The state government arraigned the 51-year-old cleric for defiling the girls inside the church complex at Arowojobe Street in the Oshodi area of the state on August 3, 2020.

In her ruling, Soladoye described the pastor as morally bankrupt and held that the evidence of prosecution witnesses was believable and consistent.

She, however, berated the police for failing to charge the parents of the girls alongside the convict.

READ ALSO: Police arrests man for impregnating daughter in Ogun

The judge described the parents as irresponsible for encouraging the victims to get defiled by the defendant.

Soladoye said: “On several occasions, one of the survivors went back to the parents to complain about the conduct of the defendant. She was beaten and sent back to the defendant’s home.

“The prosecution has proved the ingredients of the offences against the morally-bankrupt defendant.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now