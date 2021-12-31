Pastor, six others die in Bayelsa boat mishap

A pastor and six other persons died on Friday in a boat mishap at Ogbonbiri community in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

The deceased who was simply identified as Pastor Salvation Degema and other victims were conveying a sick middle-aged woman to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa for emergency medical treatment when the accident occurred.

Degema, 39, was the General Overseer of the Supernatural Church of God located in the community until his death.

The Chairman of Bayelsa State Chapter of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Ogoniba Ipigansi, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the accident occurred when two boats travelling in opposite directions collided.

