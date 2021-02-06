Pastor who accused Apostle Suleman of sleeping with his wife releases evidence of conversation with OFM founder

A former pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Mike Davids, has released audio evidence on how the founder of the church, Apostle Johnson Suleman, allegedly threatened to “make him disappear.”

The audio excerpt which is currently marking the rounds on social media was on the alleged conversation between Apostle Suleman and Davids shortly after the former OFM pastor accused his mentor of sleeping with his wife.

In the audio clip which was sent to the Nigeria Police Force as part of a petition against Apostle Suleman, a voice purported to be that of OFM General Overseer was heard threatening to make Davids disappear.

The voice said: “I avoided you because of the way you talk but it is clear to me that you are possessed with a demon. The same thing that made me avoid you, you keep repeating them. You will die prematurely. God will punish you. Whatever you are looking for in this life, you will not get it.

“I stepped aside to make this call. You will die an untimely death. From the day I noticed you don’t know how to talk, I stopped talking to you. It is like you didn’t notice. I was free, I was chatting from the day I noticed your mind; you don’t know how to talk.

“When I noticed it because I am very temperamental; my temper is not good. That is why I am telling you tonight. I will make you disappear.”

When asked to explain what he meant by making him to “disappear,” the voice responded by saying “You are a bastard. Get off my phone”.

The call ended thereafter.

This came a few days after Pastor Davids filed a N20 billion lawsuit against Apostle Suleman for unlawfully interfering in his marriage.

