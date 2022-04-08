Pastors protest over incessant killings in Kaduna

Given the spate of endless killings in Kaduna and several other parts of the country, some pastors in Kaduna State, under the banner of Interface Alliance, on Thursday staged a protest in the state.

The pastors, who swarmed the popular Lagos Roundabout in the state capital, demanded the Federal Government to take decisive steps against the terrorists who had continued to terrorize the state in the past few months.

The pastors were utterly dissatisfied with the situation and wanted holistic approach from the government to put an end to the crises.

The convener of the group, Reverend Emmanuel Adebayo, also appealed to the state government to compensate victims of terrorist attacks in the state.

He added that the step would douse the sufferings of the victims and make them get over the psychological trauma they passed through during the attacks.

“The essence of our gathering today is to put together what we refer to as ‘Kaduna prays’, a prayer work against insecurity. I am sure everybody knows that Kaduna is one of the states plagued by incidences of banditry and terrorism and various forms of criminality and of late, it has been on the increase.

Read also: Military promises to restore peace in Southern Kaduna

“We believe that the government is doing their best but their best is not good enough. That’s why we have come out to seek for divine intervention concerning the issue of peace and security in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

“The government needs to be more proactive. We have been hearing about cry of our governor; he said he has been taken the reports to those concerned; he said they know where they are and that they listen to their telephone conversation but the response from the security agencies are not good enough”, Adebayo said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now