‘Patently fabricated’ – EFCC dismisses claim of Olukoyede’s meeting with Okowa, Oborevwori before switch to APC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday dismissed a claim that its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, met with a former governor of a state in the South-South before he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commission was reacting to a claim by Paul Ibe, spokesman to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, during a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Thursday.

Ibe had said during the programme that Olukoyede alongside the Solicitor-General of the Federation met with the former governor and his successor 48 hours before they switched to APC.

The duo of former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC on April 28.

Incidentally, Okowa was Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC said the claims as were “patently fabricated.”

The statement read: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is outraged by the unfounded claims of Mr. Paul Ibe, spokesperson to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, alleging that Ola Olukoyede, Executive Chairman, held a secret meeting with an unnamed politician.

“ Ibe, who was a guest on Seun Okinbaloye’s Politics Today on Channels Television on Thursday, May 22, 2025, bared his mind on sundry theories, conjectures, and assumptions relating to opposition politics and defections.

“However, his allegations of the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, and Solicitor General of the Federation’s alleged meeting with an unnamed governor forty-eight hours before his defection to the ruling All People’s Congress, APC, are patently fabricated and in bad taste.

“Olukoyede has stressed it at several fora that he is apolitical and the EFCC totally wired against partisan tendencies.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now