Patients protest conditions at Aro Psychiatric Hospital

Chaos erupted at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Aro, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, as patients staged a protest against what they described as “poor treatment” by the facility’s management.

The protest turned violent, with reports of a doctor and three nurses being assaulted by patients.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, a report by the Lafenwa Divisional Police Officer, Enatufe Omoh, said one doctor was physically attacked and sustained bite wounds.

The protest, which lasted over two hours, reportedly took staff by surprise.

Enatufe, a Chief Superintendent of Police, spoke with newsmen at exactly 8: 05 p.m.

He stated that the protesters had disagreements with their handlers at the facility, having been denied some privileges.

The DPO said their grouse included seeing their relations who would take them home after being discharged from the hospital, as well as not being allowed to freely move around.

However, he denied the death of anybody within the period the protests lasted.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the facility, Abiola Ajibola, said the matter was “just an internal affair” which had been redressed.

This incident highlights the need for improved communication and care standards within mental health facilities. It’s crucial to ensure patients feel heard and their needs are addressed effectively.

