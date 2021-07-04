Patrick Vieira takes over as Crystal Palace boss

English Premier League club, Crystal Palace have appointed former France international, Patrick Vieira as new manager.

Vieira, who was captain of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ when they went unbeaten for the entire 2003-04 Premier League season, is taking over from Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson, who led Palace to 14th last season in the league, announced in May that he was leaving the club at the end of the season.

45-year-old Vieira emerged as the best choice for the club and has signed a three-year contract with the Eagles, who finished 14th last season.

“I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League,” said Vieira.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman [Steve Parish] and sporting director [Dougie Freedman] about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy.

“The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.”

Vieira was sacked by French club Nice in December. He previously was in charge of Major League Soccer side New York City after beginning his coaching career in the academy at Manchester City.

