Sports
Patrick Vieira takes over as Crystal Palace boss
English Premier League club, Crystal Palace have appointed former France international, Patrick Vieira as new manager.
Vieira, who was captain of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ when they went unbeaten for the entire 2003-04 Premier League season, is taking over from Roy Hodgson.
Hodgson, who led Palace to 14th last season in the league, announced in May that he was leaving the club at the end of the season.
45-year-old Vieira emerged as the best choice for the club and has signed a three-year contract with the Eagles, who finished 14th last season.
Read Also: Nice sack Patrick Vieira after two and a half years as manager
“I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League,” said Vieira.
“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman [Steve Parish] and sporting director [Dougie Freedman] about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy.
“The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.”
Vieira was sacked by French club Nice in December. He previously was in charge of Major League Soccer side New York City after beginning his coaching career in the academy at Manchester City.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....