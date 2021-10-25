Paul O tackles Cubana Chief Priest over claim

Former handlers of BBNaija star, Maria, defend her, after Cubana chief priest accused her of dating his sister’s husband

Nigerian businessman, Paul O aka Paul Okoye, the founder of Upfront & Personal, the company that used to manage reality star Maria Benjamin has reacted to allegations levelled against the former Big Brother Najia contestant by the nightlife aficionado, Cubana Chief Priest.

Paul O’s statement is coming after the celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief Priest accused Big Brother Naija’s Maria, of ‘stealing’ his sister’s husband and sending his sister threats .

READ ALSO: Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija star, Maria, of having affair with his sister’s husband

Reacting, Paul O wrote on Instagram: “Get your facts right before you accuse someone on social media. Let’s be careful.”

In the caption of his post, he tagged Maria and Cubana Chief Priest, then added a hashtag about hearing from both sides.

Read the post below.

