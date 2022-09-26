Paul Okoye blames ‘devil’ for breakup with brother

Paul Okoye, who is one half of the popular twin duo, P Square, has explained why he separated with his twin, brother, Peter, for six years.

Paul, who spoke during an interview with British-Nigerian media personality Maria Okan, said they fought for six years because of the “devil.”

He expressed happiness that they are back for good.

The singer said they are not just back for good together but have also shamed the “devil.”

READ ALSO: Peter, Paul Okoye reconcile four years after separation

Peter and Paul Okoye fell out over a family dispute in 2017.

The musical twin ended their feud in November last year.

Listen to him speak below.

“Why was PSquare not on talking terms for 6 years. What happened?” Paul Okoye: The Devil pic.twitter.com/y9zSOHB14e — 🫶🏽🌹♡ 🐳 @OneJoblessBoy (@OneJoblessBoy) September 25, 2022

