Paul Okoye celebrates twin brother Peter’s wedding anniversary

Paul Okoye, one half of the defunct twin duo, P Square has taken to his Instagram stories to celebrate his brother Peter Okoye’s 8th wedding anniversary.

Paul‘s post on Instagram confirmed that they have both agreed to put their differences aside for the first time in four years.

It would be recalled that Peter took Paul’s children shopping in the US, and the brothers including Jude Okoye followed each other back on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary guys,” he wrote.

