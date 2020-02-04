Paul Okoye threatens NCC over alleged copyright infringement

Paul Okoye, one-half of the defunct group, P-Square seems to have an axe to grind with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) over copyright infringement judging by his recent post on Instagram.

The singer took to the social media platform to accuse the Commission of being kidnappers that can detain and ask for bail.

He went further to threaten the NCC for the wrong done to him.

Paul, who went on to tag the NCC’s official Instagram account to his threat, wrote: “I never knew that Nigeria Copyright Commission NCC are also kidnappers. They can detain and ask for bail.”

READ ALSO: Peter Okoye officially files termination letter for PSquare breakup

Recall that Paul once apologised to his family members for bringing his family issues on social media after a face-off with his twin brother, Peter, saying he was very stupid for doing such a thing in an interview he granted Olisa Adibua of Beat FM about two years ago.

The dreadlocks sporting member of the popular group said he regretted the role he played in the rift between him and his twin brother who sought to terminate their contract as a pair in order to confirm their split.

Join the conversation

Opinions