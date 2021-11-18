Entertainment
Paul Okoye urges fans of P-Square to donate as they turn 40
Paul Okoye, one half of the music duo P-Square has urged his fans to donate to himself and his twin brother, Peter as they turn 40.
Paul Okoye jumped on the ‘funds challenge’ trend which was inspired by Afrobeats icon, David Adeleke aka Davido on Wednesday, November 17.
The self-acclaimed Omobaba Olowo (OBO) raised almost N200 million as at the time this report was filed. Several Nigerian celebrities and socialites have since joined the challenge.
Paul Okoye took to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 18, 2021, where he shared the bank details.
READ ALSO: Singer Davido amasses over N50m one hour after sharing account details
“Starting from @obi_cubana and @judeengees even @davido 😂 let’s show @davido that 2 heads are better than 1☝🏽….. everything na double double ❤️🍾🎉,” he wrote.
It would be recalled that Peter and Paul recently reconciled after they had been at loggerheads for almost five years.
