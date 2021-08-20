Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita, files for divorce

Anita Okoye, the wife of Nigerian recording artiste, Paul Okoye who was a member of the defunct twin sect, P Square has filed for petition to divorce her husband.

Anita and her kids relocated to the US in April 2021.

After 17 years together and seven years of marriage; Entrepreneur & Children’s Retailer Anita wants to dissolve their union.

READ ALSO: Paul Okoye receives gold plaque after hitting one million subscribers on YouTube

Anita and Paul who were university sweethearts got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt.

They welcomed their first son, Andre, the next year. In 2017, they welcomed a set of twins, Nadia and Nathan.

See leaked divorce documents below.

Join the conversation

Opinions