Paul Play Dairo says marginalization of Igbos could dissolve Nigeria

Nigerian veteran artiste, Paul Play Dairo has opined that the continuous marginalization of the Igbos could lead to the extinction of Nigeria.

Paul Play made this known on his Instagram page.

In a lengthy post, the singer stated that the situation in the eastern part of the country can described as a situation where a group of people are being cheated of their rights.

“I LOVE THIS COUNTRY, I can never choose another country over my country. I am Yoruba but I love all Nigerians, no matter the tribe. My career enjoyed more patronage in the east and south and North more than the west where I am from,” he wrote.

Read also: ‘Today’s woman no send you’, Paul Play Dairo tells promiscuous men

“I am grateful for the opportunities all Nigerians gave me to have a shot at stardom and popularity. I don’t take that for granted, in fact, I remain grateful for the rest of my life.”

“However TRUTH MUST BE TOLD, without fear or favour, without care about whose ox is gored. I know some will come out and say this should not be on the basis of tribe. Yes but I analyse issues by putting myself in the shoes of those who feel cheated.”

“It’s like having two of my friends with me and we are eating from a plate after being hungry for days. Then my friends are busy eating while they hold my hands and they keep telling me they’re eating for me. Please think about it.”

“I will be a fool to be quiet and stay hungry. But it won’t be long before I rebel and get violent because I am hungry yet I’m being held from having my share.”

“Whoever calls himself a Nigerian and feels the Igbos do not deserve a shot is just being selfish and unreasonable. The signs are being written on the wall but we keep thinking the terror now growing in the east will die down or will go away. Hmmm. I hope I’m wrong because this peace won’t be for long.”

“I come in peace, I believe in equal right and justice for all. GOD BLESS NIGERIA. sorry GOD HAS ALREADY BLESSED NIGERIA. It’s up to me and you not to UNBLESS IT. Shalom.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now