News
‘Pay N24m levies or we eliminate you’, terrorists write Zamfara communities
Some communities in Zamfara State have been thrown into panic after they were served a notice by terrorists to pay a levy of N24 million or face elimination.
The affected communities said to be nine in number, according to reports quoting a top security operative in the state, are mostly in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas of the state.
It was gathered that the letter was delivered to the communities by some unknown terrorists demanding prompt payment, and threatening to attack and eliminate the communities if they defied the order.
Read also: Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, issues two-month surrender ultimatum to terrorists
Communities said to have received the letter of levy ranging from N500,000 to N5 million included Gaude, Tungar Gebe, Wawan Iccen Ibrahim, Wawan Iccen Salihu, Galle, Nannarki, Ruwan Kura, Gangara and Yargalma.
A resident of one of the affected communities who pleaded anonymity, said the district heads of the communities had already alerted authorities about the development.
Efforts to speak with the Zamfara State police spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu, before going to press were abortive as calls to his phones were not responded to.
Investigations
