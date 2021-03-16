Paying ransom to bandits, recipe for disaster —Atiku warns FG | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Paying ransom to bandits, recipe for disaster —Atiku warns FG
A former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned against the payment of ransom to bandits.
According to the former Vice-President, this would cause unmitigated destruction, in the long run.
Atiku made this call via a Twitter post on Monday, March 15.
He also urged government to ensure law and order towards ensuring security.
“We must also stop paying ransom at random. It is a short term solution that will cause much long term destruction.
Read also: BOOMING TRADE? Report says bandits collected N3bn ransom from 3,672 victims in Zamfara
“We must, as a nation, impose law and order now, or we will bequeath lawlessness and disorder to the next generation. And may God forbid that.”
With the latest Kaduna school abduction, I repeat my call for the FG to declare a state of emergency in the education sector and to post 24-hour armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states. No expense must be spared to keep our schools safe.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 15, 2021
The activities of banditry have been on the rise in the Northern part of the country.
Most of the students and residents who were abducted were later released by the bandits.
Following their release, speculations were rife that state governments had paid ransom to bandits to effect their release.
