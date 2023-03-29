Paystack founder, Akinlade, buys 55% stake in Danish football club, Aarhus Fremad

Shola Akinlade, the 38-year-old co-founder of Nigerian online payment platform Paystack, has added Danish football club Aarhus Fremad to his number of assets.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the club announced that Akinlade bought a 55% stake to become the largest single shareholder of the second-division club.

The investment marks Akinlade’s second foray into sports ownership, having owned Sporting Lagos.

Announcing Akinlade’s investment Lars Kruse, CEO of Aarhus Fremad said: “It’s no secret that it has probably cost a bit of my otherwise positive energy that I have had to transfer this money continuously to keep the club going.”

READ ALSO:Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

“This is one of the worst things you can experience in a company when liquidity is at its limit. It’s terrible.

“He sees football a bit as we do in Fremad as a platform for experiences where you can do something for the society around you.”

Akinlade profile

Akinlade holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Stanford University. He co-founded Paystack in 2015 alongside Ezra Olubi.

Paystack which offers a secure and easy way for businesses to accept payments online, was acquired by American financial services company Stripe in 2020 for $200 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now