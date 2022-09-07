PDP a cancer seeking to afflict Nigeria — Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday, branded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as plague hell-bent on taking over Nigeria.

This assertion was rooted in the ongoing war of words between the APC chieftain and spokesperson to PDP presidential candidate, Senator Dino Melaye.

The duo have been throwing tantrums after Fani-Kayode demanded the disqualification of Atiku Abubakar from the 2023 race.

He had quoted a statement credited to the former lawmaker in the aftermath of the PDP convention last year.

Dino had hinted at the financial support of PDP Governors in the emergence of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the party.

PDP CRISIS: National Caucus holds meeting today, BoT, NEC to meet Thursday over Ayu

Responding in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode, an APC chieftain dismissed the opposition as a party not to worry about.

He said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would defeat the opposition next year.

He said: “Destiny speaks at the end: by the time this is all over we will see who is ‘politically relevant’ and who is in the ‘political scheme of things’ and who is not. Out of respect to the leaders who intervened, unless and until the ceasefire is violated, I will not pay any more attention to the unlearned & uncultured.

“Instead I will focus on doing all I can for my party APC and our candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to secure a great victory and to heartily flog the plague and cancer that seek to take power and afflict our country that is known as PDP. This will be done during the course of what will be an issues-based election campaign.”

