‘PDP a thieving party, threat to Nigeria’s treasury,’ Keyamo replies Melaye in fresh war of words

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has responded to the statement credited to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Dino Melaye, on the ruling party.

Melaye had earlier described the APC as unorganised and retrogressive party without a solid leadership structure.

He added that the ruling party was not prepared for elections and governance.

But in a statement he personally signed, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment branded the major opposition a leopard that has been unable to change its spots.

He added that Melaye’s remarks were “very ironic and sad.”

Additionally, he urged the PDP to rescue itself before thinking of saving the country.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement by the PDP Campaign Council alleging that the APC is not ready to govern Nigeria.

“This most outlandish statement, coming from the PDP at a time it has become the theatre of the most absurd in this country, is most ironic and unfortunate. It reminds us of the Yoruba parable of the audacious thief summoning the effrontery to accuse the farm-owner of illegal trespass before the farm owner could raise the alarm.

He also berated the party over corruption allegation involving its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

“The PDP has entertained Nigerians with scandalous issues that show the party remains a clear and present danger or threat to Nigeria’s treasury and equity. In the last few days, the public space has been inundated with allegations made by no less a person than a prominent governor of the PDP accusing its National Chairman of being patently corrupt and of collecting a bribe of N1 billion from one of its candidates.

“The governor even threatened to ‘reveal more’ if there was a denial. The party chairman, Ayu, is yet to deny or debunk this allegation for fear of being stripped totally bare in public. Is this the party that claims it is ready for governance and that Nigerians can trust? A party without any iota of shame?

“Instead of hiding his head in shame, the same Ayu went on a bribing spree, crediting the accounts of members of the NWC in a desperate and laughable attempt to hang on to office. Is this the party Nigerians can trust? Is this the party ready to govern Nigeria?

“Every week, we are treated to a new revelation about the PDP crises and its profligate and thieving nature. A leopard can hardly change its spot, which means that the PDP is not repentant of its old ways. Certainly, Nigerians are not ready to be deceived again by these comic characters.

“On our part, our party has shown its commitment to be fair to all regions in the country. Whilst the PDP was breaching its own Constitution on power rotation and fairness, the APC Governors rose above primordial sentiments and rejected a move to Zone the APC Presidential ticket to the North, insisting that power must shift to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure. This is a party that believes in fairness and equity and all Nigerians can attest to that.”

APC and PDP have launched countless attacks against each other in the last seven years and the rivalry has continued into the 2023 election season.

