PDP, Accord, ADC members join APC in Oyo

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Accord members switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Thursday.

The defectors were received into APC at the open ground of Methodist Primary School in Apaara, Oyo town by the party’s candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Dr. Yunus Akintunde, the House of Representatives candidate for Afijio/Atiba/Oyo East/Oyo West, Prince Akeem Adeyemi and Hon. Kazeem Arole.

The PDP defectors were led by the party’s Vice-Chairman in Oyo West Local Government Area, Alhaji Mumini Azeez, and Mr. Wumi Oladeji, while other party members were led by their leaders.

Other defectors are – Alhaja Ejide Saka (ADC), Mrs. Olawumi Kola (PDP), Mr. Nurudeen Abule (Accord), Mrs. Olaide Akande (ADP), Pastor Sulola Taiwo (Accord), Mrs. Eniola Oyelere (Accord) and Mr. Mustapha Sakiru.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Olawale Sadare, who confirmed the development in a statement, described the defection as a serious depletion” in the ranks of the affected political parties in the state.

He added that development was a sign of APC’s readiness to defeat all other parties in the 2023 general elections.

