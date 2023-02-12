PDP accuses APC campaign of heating up polity with false narratives

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign organization on Sunday accused its All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart of heating up the polity with false alarms.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the organization said Tinubu/Shettima campaign organisation has been pushing for the postponement of the 2023 elections as part of its design to cause panic, create uncertainty and destabilize the electoral process following the rejection of their candidate by Nigerians ahead of the election.

It insisted that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reached the end of his political games in light of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar’s dazzling credentials.

The statement read: “Apparently frustrated, the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign has reportedly increased its pressure on INEC while scaling up its notorious resort to public incitements, incendiary comments wild allegations on the policy with the view to further orchestrate violence and heighten tension to justify its demands for election postponement.

“This accounts for recent reckless allegations by unscrupulous officials of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, which has also lined up a series of false alarms, lies, and distortions, to instill confusion and insecurity in the polity.

“Nigerians can recall that the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign had in a recent statement officially conceded to Atiku Abubakar’s electoral superiority to Senator Tinubu, wherein it also stated that Atiku Abubakar is well-grounded, more popular, and poised to sweep the poll in most states of the country.

“What Nigerians expect of Tinubu, at this time, is to humbly accept his rejection and quit the presidential race, especially now that he has refused to engage in debates or unscripted interviews.

“Tinubu has no message; he has no solutions for the myriads of problems brought upon our nation by the APC administration where he plays a leading role.

“It is clear that Tinubu is only in the race for his self-aggrandizement and not for the good of the Nigerians, which explains his resort to brawling, entitlement mentality, threats, incitements, and willingness to destroy our nation.”

