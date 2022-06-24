PDP accuses APC govt of undermining judiciary after protest by justices

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of undermining the judiciary.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, stated this via a statement issued on Thursday, in the aftermath of the recent protest letter by Justices of the Supreme Court to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed.

The APC is allegedly attempting to impose a fascist system and thwart Nigerians’ will in the general elections of 2023, according to the PDP.

Additionally, it asked judges to maintain their composure and resist the APC conspiracies.

The ruling party, the APC, wants to make sure that the judiciary is restrained and hindered from carrying out its constitutional responsibility as an independent arm of government, Ologunagba further alleged.

According to him, this is why the CJN had failed to address the serious issues raised in the aforementioned complaint letter.

The PDP referred to it as unacceptable that the CJN chose to let his media assistant answer to the esteemed Justices of the Supreme Court via a press statement rather than personally addressing the points presented.

Read also: APC, PDP lack ideology to move Nigeria forward —Abaribe

The statement reads in part, “This explains why the APC undertook the 2016 midnight raid and arrest of judges including Justices of the Supreme Court; an action which is akin to a declaration of war against the judiciary resulting in the sudden death of some of the judges from emotional trauma and embarrassment.

“Nigerians are reminded about the harassment, intimidation, suspension, illegal and unjust removal from office of the former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by the APC, being afraid of his independent mindedness ahead of the 2019 Presidential election.

“Nigerians can also recall the role reportedly played by the APC administration in staging last year’s invasion of the now retired Justice Mary Odili’s home apparently to cause fear in the judiciary ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“It is instructive to recall that the Magistrate who issued the warrant for that dastardly act reportedly averred that he was misled by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now