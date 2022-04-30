PDP accuses APC-led govt of ruining Nigerian economy

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday accused the Federal Government led by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of ruining the economy of the country.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman stated this in Asaba, the Delta State capital during the inauguration of Ralph Uwechue Road and Storm Drainage projects executed by the state government.

He claimed that while PDP governors were busy commissioning projects, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had nothing but mounting insecurity and a shattered economy to offer Nigerians.

“Only in PDP you have the National Chairman going from state to state to inaugurate projects; the other parties have no projects to inaugurate.

“All they do is to give us bandits and terrorists that harass our lives and make life unbearable for our people.

“It is because of this that the PDP is determined to take control of power at every level in Nigeria in the forthcoming elections”, he said.

