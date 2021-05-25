PDP accuses APC of complicity in INEC fire incidents | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of complicity in the various fire incidents at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in many parts of the country.

The party was reacting to Monday fire incidents at the INEC offices in Anambra, Enugu and Imo States.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP insisted that the APC “has been promoting acts of violence including the burning of INEC offices in other to build up an emergency situation and frustrate the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.”

The party urged the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, to immediately invite APC leaders for questioning in connection with the fire incidents at the INEC offices in the country.

The statement read: “It is despicable that having realized that it has no place in the 2023 election, given its abysmal failure in governance, APC leaders are seeking to set our country ablaze and truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note the failure of the APC and its leaders to forcefully condemn this clear assault on our frontline institution of democracy. This is also as the APC administration has failed to take decisive steps to protect INEC facilities from assailants.

“Our party wants the APC to know that May 29, 2023 date is sacrosanct for it to leave office, free our nation from its stranglehold and fizzle out from our political firmament.

“Indeed, history will not be kind to APC and its leaders given the magnitude of atrocities they have committed against Nigerians in a space of six years.

“The APC has destroyed our nation, opened our dear fatherland to bandits and terrorists, turned our nation into an expansive killing field and a large funeral parlour.

“APC has wrecked our economy, opened our national vaults to its leaders to pillage over N15 trillion and reduced our once thriving country to a beggar nation while mortgaging our future with humongous foreign debts.”

